Google adds snooze button, Google Pay to Gmail for iOS — Nigeria Today

Google adds snooze button, Google Pay to Gmail for iOS
Google is officially rolling out a new update to its Gmail application specifically for iOS. Users will now have the ability to snooze emails for later and send money with Google Pay to anyone with an email address.
The post Google adds snooze button, Google Pay to Gmail for iOS appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!