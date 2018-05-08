Google adds snooze button, Google Pay to Gmail for iOS — Nigeria Today

Google adds snooze button, Google Pay to Gmail for iOS

Google is officially rolling out a new update to its Gmail application specifically for iOS. Users will now have the ability to snooze emails for later and send money with Google Pay to anyone with an email address.

The post Google adds snooze button, Google Pay to Gmail for iOS appeared first on Digital Trends.

