Google Pay arrives on desktops — and it lets you choose your browser — Nigeria Today

Google Pay arrives on desktops — and it lets you choose your browser

Posted on May 3, 2018

Google Pay now works on both desktop browsers and iOS platforms. The quick-pay service supports Chrome, Firefox, and Safari, so new and existing users can enjoy its speedy checkout service on more hardware than ever.

