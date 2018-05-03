Google Pay arrives on desktops — and it lets you choose your browser — Nigeria Today

Google Pay arrives on desktops — and it lets you choose your browser

Google Pay now works on both desktop browsers and iOS platforms. The quick-pay service supports Chrome, Firefox, and Safari, so new and existing users can enjoy its speedy checkout service on more hardware than ever.

