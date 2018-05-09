Google Pay gets support for mobile boarding passes and event tickets — Nigeria Today

Google Pay gets support for mobile boarding passes and event tickets

Google Pay is adding mobile boarding passes and event tickets. Broadening Pay’s functionality, the support will be welcomed by Android users, who can now expect “streamlined and engaging ticketing and boarding pass experiences.”

The post Google Pay gets support for mobile boarding passes and event tickets appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

