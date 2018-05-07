Google reportedly wants people to spend less time on their phone — Nigeria Today

Google reportedly wants people to spend less time on their phone
Google I/O is about to start and a new report suggests the company will place an emphasis on “responsibility in tech” during its keynote. Specifically, Google may launch new tools aimed at helping people manage screen time.
