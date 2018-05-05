 GOtv to air 176th El Clasico on Sunday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

GOtv to air 176th El Clasico on Sunday

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

GOtv subscribers will, on Sunday, have the opportunity of watching the world’s biggest club football rivalry when La Liga champions, Barcelona, host their rivals and UEFA Champions League finalists, Real Madrid, in the famed El Clasico at the Camp Nou. The game, which is the 176th meeting between both teams, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 4 (channel 34) at 7.30pm to GOtv MAX subscribers.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.