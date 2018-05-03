Governor Okorocha Dances Shaku Shaku With Ex BBNaija Housemates In Imo (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Governor Okorocha Dances Shaku Shaku With Ex BBNaija Housemates In Imo (Photos)
The governor showed off his Shaku Shaku dance move at the welcome back party he organized for ex-BBNaija housemates Miracle, Nina, Teddy A and Bam Bam in Owerri, Imo state today May 3rd. Music artiste, Tekno, performed at the party. See more photos below..
