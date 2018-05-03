 Governor Rochas hasn’t paid Pensioners & Workers in Imo state but he’s giving gifts to #BBNaija housemates — Nigeria Today
Governor Rochas hasn’t paid Pensioners & Workers in Imo state but he’s giving gifts to #BBNaija housemates

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment, News

Governor Rochas hosted Big Brother Naija housemates, Miracle, Nina, Teddy A and BamBam in the state’s government house today.

According to reports, each of the housemates left the state a lot richer than they came.

The controversial governor Rochas Okorocha reportedly gifted Miracle a plot of land and scholarship for his Commercial Pilot License.

This comes days after he made the BBNaija winner the state’s Education Ambassador.

Rochas is also said to have given Nina, Teddy A and BamBam 2 million Naira each while promising to support Nina in the completion of her studies.

The post Governor Rochas hasn’t paid Pensioners & Workers in Imo state but he’s giving gifts to #BBNaija housemates appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

