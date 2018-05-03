Governor Rochas hasn’t paid Pensioners & Workers in Imo state but he’s giving gifts to #BBNaija housemates — Nigeria Today

Governor Rochas hasn’t paid Pensioners & Workers in Imo state but he’s giving gifts to #BBNaija housemates

Governor Rochas hosted Big Brother Naija housemates, Miracle, Nina, Teddy A and BamBam in the state’s government house today.

According to reports, each of the housemates left the state a lot richer than they came.

The controversial governor Rochas Okorocha reportedly gifted Miracle a plot of land and scholarship for his Commercial Pilot License.

This comes days after he made the BBNaija winner the state’s Education Ambassador.

Rochas is also said to have given Nina, Teddy A and BamBam 2 million Naira each while promising to support Nina in the completion of her studies.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Governor Rochas hasn’t paid Pensioners & Workers in Imo state but he’s giving gifts to #BBNaija housemates appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

