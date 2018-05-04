Gov't to drive down youth unemployment - Bawumia - Ghana News Agency — Nigeria Today

Gov’t to drive down youth unemployment – Bawumia – Ghana News Agency
|
Gov't to drive down youth unemployment – Bawumia
Accra, May 04, GNA – The government has targeted to recruit 15,000 young people under the community police module of the Youth Employment Authority (YEA) to support crime prevention. The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, said this was part of the …
