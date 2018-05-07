 GRAINS-Wheat drops for 2nd day as US weather improves, soybean prices ease - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

GRAINS-Wheat drops for 2nd day as US weather improves, soybean prices ease – Reuters

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

GRAINS-Wheat drops for 2nd day as US weather improves, soybean prices ease
Reuters
SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) – Chicago wheat futures slid 1.6 percent on Monday, falling for a second session as an improving weather outlook for the U.S. winter crop weighed on prices. U.S. soybeans lost more ground on lack of demand from top importer
Chicago agricultural commodities end mixed over trading weekHellenic Shipping News Worldwide

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.