GROHE rolls out ‘Turn Water into Food’ program in Jordan — Nigeria Today

GROHE rolls out ‘Turn Water into Food’ program in Jordan

GROHE, the world’s leading German manufacturer in sanitary fittings, in collaboration with the Jordanian Food Bank (JFB) and the Food Banking Regional Network will implement ‘Turn Water into Food’ in Jordan. This initiative aims to raise awareness of water scarcity by saving water in public areas with high consumption levels. Jordan will be the third […]

The post GROHE rolls out ‘Turn Water into Food’ program in Jordan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

