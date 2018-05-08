Group says death toll in Kaduna attack now 71 — Nigeria Today

Group says death toll in Kaduna attack now 71

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja The death toll in the bandits’ attack on Gwaska Community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State has increased to 71 as more bodies were recovered from the town and surrounding environs, a group, Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance has said. The group also raised alarm that information from the survivors of the Gwaska attack indicated that the bandits are planning another attack. The group therefore called on the concerned authorities to take measures at Doka and Maganda districts to stop the armed bandits.

