GTBank Masters Cup enters exciting Quarterfinals stage — Nigeria Today

GTBank Masters Cup enters exciting Quarterfinals stage

The quarterfinals of the 2018 GTBank Masters Cup is set to hold on May 8th and 9th at the Agege Stadium, Lagos with 16 male and female teams competing for a semi-final spot in the prestigious tournament.

Organized by leading African financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, the GTBank Masters Cup is an annual football competition for first generation and missionary secondary schools geared towards discovering young football talents and inculcating in young people, the values of sportsmanship, camaraderie and fair play. Season 7 of the competition kicked off with a total of 42 teams, out of which 8 teams remain in the male and female categories, respectively.

In the male category, Chrisland Schools, Ikeja will play King’s College, Lagos, while Igbobi College, Yaba will square up against Eko Boys High School, Mushin. Atlantic Hall, Epe will look to beat St. Finbarr’s College, Akoka to a semi-finals spot while Baptist Academy, Obanikoro will contest the last semi-finals slot against Anwar-Ul- Islam Model College, Agege.

In the female category, Ansar-Ud Deen Girls’ High School, Itire will play against Greensprings School, Lekki, Queens College, Yaba will hope to better Corona School, Agbara, and Atlantic Hall, Epe will face off against Federal Science & Technology College, Yaba. The last semi-finals slot will go to the winner of the match between Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Isolo and Methodist Girls’ High School, Yaba.

GTBANK MASTERS CUP QUARTER FINALS FIXTURES

Tuesday, 8th May, 2018 Time Female Team ANSAR-UD DEEN GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL, ITIRE VS GREENSPRINGS SCHOOL, LEKKI 10:00 am QUEENS COLLEGE, YABA VS CORONA SCHOOL, AGBARA 11:30 am Male Team CHRISLAND SCHOOLS, IKEJA VS KING’S COLLEGE, LAGOS 1:00 pm IGBOBI COLLEGE, YABA VS EKO BOYS HIGH SCHOOL, MUSHIN 2:30 pm Wednesday, 9th May, 2O18 Female Team ATLANTIC HALL, EPE VS FED. SCI. & TECH. COLLEGE, YABA 10:00 am ANSAR-UD-DEEN COLLEGE, ISOLO VS METHODIST GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL, YABA 11:30 am Male Team ATLANTIC HALL, EPE VS ST. FINBARR’S COLLEGE, AKOKA 1:00 pm BAPTIST ACADEMY, OBANIKORO VS ANWAR-UL- ISLAM MODEL COLLEGE, AGEGE 2:30 pm

Commenting on the Masters Cup, Segun Agbaje, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, said; “Sport plays a major role in the development of life skills and this competition paves the way for youths to cultivate their sporting talents and aptitudes. We are proud to organize this tournament that provides an avenue for students to showcase their talents and passion for the game of football even as they remain committed to their academics.”

Guaranty Trust Bank is a leading African financial institution, and has an unwavering support for sports education, infrastructure development and scholarships. Since inception, the GTBank Masters Cup tournament has discovered and developed outstanding football talents, some of whom are currently on scholarships with football clubs and academies in Nigeria and beyond.

Anthony Nlebem

The post GTBank Masters Cup enters exciting Quarterfinals stage appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

