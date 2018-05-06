 Guinness gets new CEO - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Guinness gets new CEO – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Financial Watch Newspaper

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Guinness gets new CEO
The Nation Newspaper
Peter Ndegwa, the Chief Executive of Guinness Nigeria is to step down at the end of the 2018 financial year, after three years in the role, the management has stated. Ndegwa will be taking up a new role as the Managing Director, Continental Europe
Guinness Nigeria flags off Transport and Safety Week 2018Financial Watch Newspaper (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.