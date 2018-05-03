Gunmen abduct German nurse after storming Red Cross facility in Somalia - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Gunmen abduct German nurse after storming Red Cross facility in Somalia – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Gunmen abduct German nurse after storming Red Cross facility in Somalia
The Guardian
Police operation underway in Mogadishu following kidnap of health worker Sonja Nientiet from Red Cross compound. Global development is supported by. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation About this content · Peter Beaumont and agencies. Thu 3 May 2018 10 …
Somali gunmen abduct German ICRC nurse in Mogadishu
Gunmen kidnap German nurse in Somalia capital
Armed men abduct German nurse from Mogadishu Red Cross station
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!