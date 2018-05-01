 Gunmen kill Governor Dickson’s aide in Bayelsa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gunmen kill Governor Dickson’s aide in Bayelsa

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Christian Ogbonna Gunmen have shot dead Mr Ebikimi Okoringa, a newly appointed Special Adviser to Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa. A community leader, who preferred anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yanagoa that Okoringa was shot on Monday by some assailants who laid ambush near his house in Kolokuma/Opokuma […]

The post Gunmen kill Governor Dickson’s aide in Bayelsa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.