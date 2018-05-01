Habu Muazu Felicitates With Gombe Workers. — Nigeria Today

Habu Muazu Felicitates With Gombe Workers.
As Nigerian workers observe this year’s Labour Day, a gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Gombe state, Alhaji Habu Muazu (Yeriman Kashere), has wish workers in Gombe state a happy celebration, congratulating them on their resilience in the face of the biting economic challenges and deceptive policies of the […]
The post Habu Muazu Felicitates With Gombe Workers. appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!