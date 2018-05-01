 Habu Muazu Felicitates With Gombe Workers. — Nigeria Today
Habu Muazu Felicitates With Gombe Workers.

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News

As Nigerian workers observe this year’s Labour Day, a gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Gombe state, Alhaji Habu Muazu (Yeriman Kashere), has wish workers in Gombe state a happy celebration, congratulating them on their resilience in the face of the biting economic challenges and deceptive policies of the […]

The post Habu Muazu Felicitates With Gombe Workers. appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

