Hajiya Bawumia, Churchill Others To Receive WHAF Awards For Excellence — Nigeria Today

Hajiya Bawumia, Churchill Others To Receive WHAF Awards For Excellence

The World Habitat Leadership Awards and Conference, 2018 has confirmed that Her Excellency, Hajiya Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Apostle (Dr) Ejiofor Chinedum Emmanuel, Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, Prince Kazeem Eletu Odibo, Amb. Ginika Tor-Williams, DG NOSDRA, Sir Peter Idabor, Dr Olakunle Oladunni Churchill, Dr. Emmanuel Iyamu, […]

The post Hajiya Bawumia, Churchill Others To Receive WHAF Awards For Excellence appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

