Hate Speech: Lagos State Pastor Arrested For Fostering Hate Speech — Nigeria Today

Is Nigeria gradually going back to the doomed days of military regime? Is everyone sitting down and watching a country which was growing marvelously before plunge into the precarious state of the nation in the 80’s? A pastor can now be arrested because of the speech he made to his congregation? Nigerians should remember, the only thing that makes evil foster is for people to keep quiet. Is it still time to be quiet?

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that thr Police in Lagos have arrested a 35-year-old pastor, Chris Mordi, of the Miracle of Fires Ministry, Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos, for allegedly propagating hate speech in the state. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edgal Imohimi, disclosed this to newsmen, stressing that the suspect was arrested on May 5 at Ado Road, Langbasa area of Ajah in Lagos.

Edgal said that the Pastor was arrested allegedly while in possession of an inciting publication titled: “Beware of Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) and Knights of the Catholic for they are occultic.”

He said that the pastor had invited his church members for a programme where he was to make a public pronouncement on the issue before the publications were intercepted on May 5.

According to the CP..

“This is a case of insult to religion and propagation of hate speech which contravene Sections 124 and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. This should be a lesson to be imbibed by all religious leaders. We must encourage and preach religious tolerance.

He said that the clergyman would be charged to court for alleged hate speech and religious intolerance.

