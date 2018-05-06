 Headies 2018: Full List Of Winners At The Headies 2018 (12th Edition) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Headies 2018: Full List Of Winners At The Headies 2018 (12th Edition)

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Headies 2018 Full List Of Winners

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Headies 2018 Full List Of Winners Arguably the biggest Music Awards in Nigeria, THE HEADIES AWARDS have concluded its 2018 Edition (12th Edition) with winners Like Davido, Wizkid, M.I. Abaga, Simi, and many others. Check out the FULL LIST OF WINNERS at The HEADIES 2018 below. Headies 2018 Full List Of Winners ARTISTE OF THE …

This super post – Headies 2018: Full List Of Winners At The Headies 2018 (12th Edition) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.