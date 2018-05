Headies 2018: Full List Of Winners — Nigeria Today

The 12th edition of the Headies awards held last night, Saturday May 5th, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.







Check out the FULL list of winners:

BEST POP SINGLE; IF– DAVIDO

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG; FUN MI LOWO MI – ARAMIDE FT. SOUND SULTAN £& KOKER

BEST RAP SINGLE; YOU RAPPERS SHOULD FIX UP YOUR LIVES – MI

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: TENI

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE; PENALTY – SMALL DOCTOR

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR; JOROMI – SIMI

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR; (FALL, MAMA) – KIDOMINANT

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE; HOLY HOLY – 2BABA

BEST MUSIC VIDEO; COME CLOSER – WIZKID (DAPS)

BEST R&B SINGLE; SMILE FOR ME – SIMI

BEST COLLABO; MA LO – TIWA SAVAGE FT WIZKID

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE); FOLASHADE – PRAIZ

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE); BUTTERFLIES – OMAWUMI

NEXT RATED; MAYORKUN

HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION; REEKADO BANKS

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL; YOU RAPPERS SHOULD FIX UP YOUR LIVES – MI

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE; COME CLOSER- WIZKID

BEST RAP ALBUM; REMINISCE

BEST R&B/POP ALBUM; SOUNDS FROM THE OTHER SIDE – WIZKID

SONG OF THE YEAR; IF- DAVIDO

AFRICAN ARTISTE; NASTY C

ALBUM OF THE YEAR; SIMISOLA – SIMI

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR; DAVIDO

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

KAFFY

HALL OF FAME

CHRIS UBOSI