Headies 2018: Simi Wins Best Recording Of The Year (Joromi) — Nigeria Today

Headies 2018: Simi Wins Best Recording Of The Year (Joromi)

Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, professionally known and referred to as Simi, a Nigerian singer and songwriter has won the best recording of the year at the 2018 Headies awards. This probably the second time is bagging that award. Thumbs Up To Her…

The post Headies 2018: Simi Wins Best Recording Of The Year (Joromi) appeared first on Ngyab.

