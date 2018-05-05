 Headies 2018: Simi Wins Best Recording Of The Year (Joromi) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Headies 2018: Simi Wins Best Recording Of The Year (Joromi)

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, professionally known and referred to as Simi, a Nigerian singer and songwriter has won the best recording of the year at the 2018 Headies awards. This probably the second time is bagging that award. Thumbs Up To Her…

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Headies 2018: Simi Wins Best Recording Of The Year (Joromi) appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.