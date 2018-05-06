HEADIES 2018: The Throwback Performances Brought Back The Memories That We All Cherish - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today

HEADIES 2018: The Throwback Performances Brought Back The Memories That We All Cherish – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
HEADIES 2018: The Throwback Performances Brought Back The Memories That We All Cherish
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Chux Odoh. Save. Read more. There were a plethora of awesome performances yesterday at the Headies Awards 2018, save for Niniola's weak performance for which she sent out an apology and Tiwa Savage's controversial performance of her hit song Codeine …
At the 2018 Headies, Zule Zoo's “Kerewa” became the rape song we never talked about
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!