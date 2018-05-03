 Headies 2018: Tonight By Nonso Amadi Removed By Organisers [SEE WHY] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Headies 2018: Tonight By Nonso Amadi Removed By Organisers [SEE WHY]

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Smooth Promotions, the organiser’s of the Headies Award have made an update to the nominees list. In a statement released today, some nominations were withdrawn and changes were made in some categories. The statement reads :”The Headies secretariat officially write to correct the following nominations which were given in error and are corrected as follows […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Headies 2018: Tonight By Nonso Amadi Removed By Organisers [SEE WHY] appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.