HEADIES AWARD 2018: Olamide Wins Nothing As Davido, Wizkid, Simi Win Big (SEE FULL LIST OF WINNERS) — Nigeria Today

HEADIES AWARD 2018: Olamide Wins Nothing As Davido, Wizkid, Simi Win Big (SEE FULL LIST OF WINNERS)

It was an amazing moment yesterday at the Headies Award 2018. There were lots of big wins on the night as Davido won 3 awards including; Best Pop Single, Song Of The Year and Artiste Of The Year Award.

Wizkid went home with Headies Viewers Choice Award, Best Video Of The Year and Best R&B/Pop Album while Simi emerged the biggest winner of the night amidst other female artistes. Simi bagged Best R&B Single Award, Best Recording Of The Year and Album Of The Year.

However, Olamide, Tekno and other big artistes went home with no award.

See Full List Of Winners Below;

1. WINNER:- Teni wins “ROOKIE OF THE YEAR”

2. WINNER:– M.I Abaga wins “BEST RAP SINGLE”

3. WINNER:- Small Doctor wins “BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE“

4. WINNER:- Davido wins “BEST POP SINGLE”

5. WINNER:- Simi wins “BEST R&B SINGLE”

6. WINNER:- M.I Abaga wins “LYRICIST ON THE ROLL”

7. WINNER:- Yemi Alade wins “BEST PERFORMER”

8. WINNER:- Kiddominant wins “BEST PRODUCER”

9. WINNER:- Tiwa Savage wins “BEST COLLABO” (Featuring Wizkid on Ma Lo).

10. WINNER:- 2face Idibia wins “BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE”

11. WINNER:- Simi wins “BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR”

12. WINNER:- Reekado Banks wins “HIPHOP WORLD REVELATION OF THE YEAR”

13. WINNER:- Mayorkun wins “NEXT RATED”

14. WINNER:- Aramide wins “BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG”

15. WINNER:- Nasty C wins “AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR”

16. WINNER:- Wizkid wins “HEADIES VIEWERS CHOICE”

17. WINNER:- Wizkid wins “BEST VIDEO OF THE YEAR”

18. WINNER:- Omawumi wins “BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)”

19. WINNER:- Praiz wins “BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)”

20. WINNER:- Wizkid wins “BEST R&B/POP ALBUM”

21. WINNER:- Reminisce wins “BEST RAP ALBUM”

22. WINNER:- Davido wins “SONG OF THE YEAR”

23. WINNER:- Simi wins “ALBUM OF THE YEAR”

24. WINNER:- Davido wins “ARTISTE OF THE YEAR”

