 Headies Awards 2018: Nasty C Wins Best African Artist Of The Year — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Headies Awards 2018: Nasty C Wins Best African Artist Of The Year

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, better known by his stage name Nasty C, a South African rapper, songwriter and record producer has won the best Africa Artist Of The Year awards at the headies 2018. Nasty C grew up in Durban where he was raised by his father. His mother died when he was only 11 […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Headies Awards 2018: Nasty C Wins Best African Artist Of The Year appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.