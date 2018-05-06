 Headies awards 2018: Niniola speaks on poor performance, gives reason — Nigeria Today
Headies awards 2018: Niniola speaks on poor performance, gives reason

Nigerian singer, Niniola has apologised to her fans over her poor performance at the Headies award night. The singer, while giving reasons for performing below standard, said she had not practised with the band as she had just returned from a trip to Owerri. Nini in a series of tweets on her Twitter page wrote: […]

