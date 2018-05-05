Headies Awards 2018: Reekado Banks Wins Best Hip Hop World Revelation — Nigeria Today

Headies Awards 2018: Reekado Banks Wins Best Hip Hop World Revelation

Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, better known by his stage name Reekado Banks, Nigerian recording artist, singer and songwriter has won the Best Hip Hop World Revelation at the headies awards 2018. He is currently signed to Mavin Records. Reekado Banks in the vote of thanks thank Jesus for the award he won. Big Congrats to Him..

The post Headies Awards 2018: Reekado Banks Wins Best Hip Hop World Revelation appeared first on Ngyab.

