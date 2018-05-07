Headies: Charles Okocha pulls a dramatic scene when comedian Bovi tried to steal his ‘Accolades’ slogan — Nigeria Today

#Headies: Charles Okocha pulls a dramatic scene when comedian Bovi tried to steal his ‘Accolades’ slogan

The 12th Headies Awards had a lot of exciting and hilarious moments which helped to ensure that there weren’t any dull moments for the guests.

One of such moments was when Bovi, one half of the show’s host was ‘bullied’ on stage by the viral hit star, Charles Okocha.

The Nunu Gang El Presidente and his ever present and equally famous hypeman had Bovi down to his knees after accusing the comedian of trying to steal his ‘Accolades’.

The rest of the video is just pure fun and humour.

The moment Charles Okocha a.k.a Igwe Tupac stole the show with his famous hype man while he tried to pull a Kanye on Comedian Bovi live on stage at the #Headies2018 #12Headies pic.twitter.com/mZ5xq4RcGd — #OdinakaGod (@TweetNaijaBlog) May 7, 2018

