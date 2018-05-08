 Headies is not a Nigerian but Yoruba award – MC Akonuche - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Headies is not a Nigerian but Yoruba award – MC Akonuche – P.M. News

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment


P.M. News

Headies is not a Nigerian but Yoruba award – MC Akonuche
P.M. News
Adekunle Dada. Headies Award has come and gone but reactions have continued to pour in from different quarters to either agree or disagree with winners of various award. The latest to join the train is comedian/OAP, MC Akonuche of Blaze FM, Anambra
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News.

