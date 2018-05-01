Health workers’ salary parity with doctors not acceptable – FG — Nigeria Today

Health workers’ salary parity with doctors not acceptable – FG

As health workers under the auspices of Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, press on with their strike action, Minister of Health, Professor IssacAdewole has said that one of the demands of the sector, which is salary parity with medical doctors, is not practicable or acceptable to the federal government.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Abuja by assistant director of Information, Ministry of Health, OlajideOshundun, and made available to Nigerian Pilot yesterday.

The statement was a reaction by the ministry to an advertorial by JOHESU on a national daily,which stated that the minister denied the existence of an agreement between the federal government and JOHESU.

The minister said that the current strike action was unfortunate as “the health and wellbeing of many Nigerians have been affected.”

In the statement,Adewolereiterated that there was no agreement between the federal government and JOHESU prior to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“But what JOHESU is asking for is ‘parity’ with medical doctors which is not practicable or acceptable to the federal government.

“What JOHESU brandish as 2014 agreement were minutes of meetings they had with the organs of federal government.

“In September 2017, JOHESU presented 15-point demand and the Federal Government has implemented 14 while the last demand is still been attended to by the High Level Body set up by the government to look into its implementation.

“Indeed, what the September 2017 agreement stated under the upward adjustment of CONHESS salary scale and as published by JOHESU is that: ‘The meeting noted that two different figures had been submitted to the National Salaries and Wages Commission on separate occasions. It was observed that the figures are no longer realistic due to lapse of time.

“The federal government wishes to appeal to JOHESU to immediately call off the strike and allow the High Level Body to conclude its assignment as contained in the 2017 agreement,” the minister appealed.

He further appealed to the public to bear with the federal government as all hands were on the table to bring the ongoing strike to an end.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

