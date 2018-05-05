Heatwave: Temperature to come down today, predicts Met dept - The Express Tribune — Nigeria Today

Heatwave: Temperature to come down today, predicts Met dept – The Express Tribune
The Express Tribune
Heatwave: Temperature to come down today, predicts Met dept
The Express Tribune
KARACHI: The heatwave persisted in Karachi for the second consecutive day on Friday, compelling residents to stay indoors. Markets and roads wore deserted looks while residents suffered from water shortage and power cuts, finding no solace from the …
