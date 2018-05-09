Herdsmen embraces ranching with 100 trainees — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen embraces ranching with 100 trainees

Following the incessant

violent conflict between

pastoralists and crop farmers in

Nigeria, the National Commission

for Nomadic Education, NCNC,

has commenced the training of

over 100 nomadic education field

level extension agents and officers

on cattle ranching.

The trainees were drawn from

the six geopolitical zones, to embrace the modern system of

animal farming.

The four-day training workshop

which commenced last Monday in

Zaria, Kaduna State, was designed

for field extension agents to

promote the adoption of intensive

livestock production otherwise

known as ranching among

pastoralists.

In a speech during the opening

ceremony, the Executive Secretary

of the commission, Prof. Bashir

Usman, said the objective of the

training is laudable and meant

to create critical field officers

knowledgeable on the ranching

system of production and build

the capacity of staff on the

organisation of pastoralists.

Other objectives of the training,

according to the executive secretary,

is to acquaint participants with the

roles and responsibilities of critical

stakeholders on ranching, develop

the capacity of participants to work

effectively with identified critical

stakeholders to promote ranching,

peace and conflict management, as

well as develop local action plans

on ranching.

Usman explained that

implementation of the ranching

system entails the provision

of the requisite resources and

infrastructure to serve as window

of opportunities for livestock

producers to have access to

improved production facilities and social amenities.

“Other provisions include

security markets, clinics, livestock

service centre, access road, milk

and meat processing centres along

with value chains and other critical

infrastructure’’.

He also told participants that the

transformation and modernization

of the livestock industry entails

a paradigm shift from the

predominantly extensive and

uncoordinated tradition to a more

formal and systemized industry

of ranching or intensive livestock

production system.

“There are 416 grazing reserves

in the county spread across the six

geopolitical zones with a total of

3.4 million hectares of land, out of

which 141 are grazed, while 275 are

yet to be grazed,” he said.

In his address, the Acting

Director, Department of Extension

Education and Skills Development

and organiser of the workshop,

Dr. Abdu Umar Ardo, expressed

optimism that the training would

avail participants an opportunity

to acquire the necessary skills

and knowledge needed for the

successful implementation of

ranching.

The Chairman, Governing

Board of the commission, Prof.

Gidado Tahir, expressed hope that

the training would provide very

practical and relevant approaches

that would be useful on ranching.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

