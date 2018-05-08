Herdsmen killings: Nigeria Police finally arrests those supplying arms — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen killings: Nigeria Police finally arrests those supplying arms
The police on Tuesday paraded persons accused of supplying arms to armed persons who have been attacking communities in Benue and Taraba States. In a statement on Tuesday evening, police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, listed the names of the suspects and arms recovered from them. His statement below: “The renewed strategies adopted by the Nigeria Police […]
Herdsmen killings: Nigeria Police finally arrests those supplying arms
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!