Here’s The Brutal White House Correspondents’ Dinner Speech Everyone Is Talking About — Nigeria Today

Here’s The Brutal White House Correspondents’ Dinner Speech Everyone Is Talking About

It’s kinda funny how the word ‘snowflake’ is thrown around by America’s conservatives, but they’ll get really touched on their studios when anyone pokes fun at their team.

Michelle Wolf was already well-known before she stepped up to the plate at the White House correspondents’ dinner, having starred on Trevor Noah’s show, but now she is the comedian that everyone is talking about.

Her speech was full of sharp barbs directed at both right and left-wing media outlets, but it’s her jokes about Sarah Huckabee Sanders, otherwise known as the woman who lies for Trump day in and day out, that have led to outrage on the likes of Fox News.

If you have time, here’s the speech in full:

Too long didn’t watch? OK, you’re missing out, but here are a few of her more PC jokes:

Sjoe – some real zingers in there.

Of course Donald was quick to respond:

Funny, a white guy shoots and kills four black Americans at a Waffle House and nothing, but a comedian makes some jokes about him and he’s all over that business.

Twice:

The snowiest of snowflakes.

Via the Washington Post, these were gold, too:

“She has the perfect last name for what she does, Conway. … You guys have got to stop putting Kellyanne on your shows. All she does is lie. If you don’t give her a platform, she has nowhere to lie. It’s like that old saying, if a tree falls in the woods, how do we get Kellyanne under that tree? I’m not suggesting she gets hurt. Just stuck. Stuck under a tree.” “There’s also, of course, Ivanka. She was supposed to be an advocate for women, but it turns out she’s about as helpful to women as an empty box of tampons. She’s done nothing to satisfy women. So, I guess like father, like daughter.” “Fox News is here. So you know what that means, ladies. Cover your drinks. Seriously. People want me to make fun of Sean Hannity tonight, but I cannot do that. This dinner is for journalists.”

Now we don’t have enough time to run through the fallout from her speech, but a decent summary comes via Trevor Noah, who decided he needed to fire her at once:

Get a sense of humour, snowflakes!

Well played, sir.

So how is Michelle responding to all the criticism? TIME reports that she ain’t backing down:

“I wouldn’t change a single word that I said,” Wolf told NPR’s Terry Gross in an interview for Fresh Air, which is set to air Tuesday. “I’m very happy with what I said, and I’m glad I stuck to my guns.” …“But I’m also not disappointed there’s this level,” she said. “I knew what I was doing going in. I wanted to do something different. I didn’t want to cater to the room. I wanted to cater to the outside audience, and not betray my brand of comedy.” She added: “A friend of mine who helped me write, he gave me a note before I went on – which I kept with me – which was, ‘Be true to yourself. Never apologize [sic]. Burn it to the ground.’”

Judging by the outrage over the past few days, she burned that shit to the ground.

If Trump is too much of a coward to attend himself, having failed to do so the past two years, then his stand-ins should be ready to have fun poked at them.

Oh, as an aside, the last US president to miss the dinner was Ronald Reagan back in 1981, because he was recovering from an assassination attempt at the time.

He did phone in to thank many of the journalists and to offer his support of what the dinner stood for: the dedication of the free press.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

