 Here’s What Peter Okoye Said About Davido’s Birthday Car Gift To Chioma, His Girlfriend — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Here’s What Peter Okoye Said About Davido’s Birthday Car Gift To Chioma, His Girlfriend

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of P-Square has reacted to Davido’s expensive birthday gift which he bought for his girlfriend, Chioma. The news has been everywhere and trending on social media about Davido and Chioma love affair and how Davido gave a car gift to his girlfriend, Chioma on her birthday. Many social media users who […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Here’s What Peter Okoye Said About Davido’s Birthday Car Gift To Chioma, His Girlfriend appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.