High powered arms in wrong hands capable of overrunning the country – Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district has expressed concern that government must act fast to mop up illegal arms to save the country from plunging into full blown war. He said the scale of arms in wrong hands across the country was capable of overrunning the country, if nothing was done before 2019 […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

