 Hillary Clinton updates social media page after session with Adichie - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Hillary Clinton updates social media page after session with Adichie – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Hillary Clinton updates social media page after session with Adichie
Guardian (blog)
Following her promise to Chimamanda Adichie at the PEN World Voices Festival, former US secretary of State Hillary Clinton has updated her Twitter bio. This comes after the organizers of the 2018 PEN World Voices Festival, rated Nigerian writer
Hilary Clinton yields to Chimamanda's prompting on Twitter bioNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.