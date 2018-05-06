Hold Rochas Okorocha Responsible If I Die - IfeanyiCy, Journalist — Nigeria Today

Political thuggery is something we have always witnessed mildly here and their in our dear nation, Nigeria but in this APC regime, political crisis which is suppose to be frowned at have now become the order of the day. They now use violent to settle scores in this country and it is eating deeper and deeper in our culture which very wrong.

Anyway, an Imo State based blogger/journalist, IfeanyiCy Njoku has raised an alarm after accusing Imo state government of trying to murder him. According to the reporter who is well known for criticizing Imo state government especially governor Rochas Okorocha, more than 15 hired thugs stormed Rockview Hotels in Owerri in search of him.

Below is what he shared on Facebook;

Imo State Government Plots to Murder Blogger IfeanyiCy Njoku. If I Die, Governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu and Imo State Govt Should be Held Responsible.

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha’s thugs led by Uche Nwosu’s Personal Assistant, Mr. Nwadike Chikezie and Coordinator of Ugwumba Movement, Mr Ezinwa Wisdom Nwauwa led more than 15 Imo State government hired thugs wearing red berat and scalf this evening invaded Rockview Hotels, Owerri looking for blogger, IfeanyiCy Njoku, to murder for mere reporting factual and objective situation with regards to Imo All Progressive Congress Ward Congress, were Gov Okorocha were defeated at the field, forcing him to led his group to Imo State Police Command on protest.

I therefore draw the attention of the general public, Nigeria Security agencies, Traditional and Religious institutions in Imo State to be of the know, anything that happened to me (IfeanyiCy Njoku), Governor Rochas Okorocha, and his Imo State led government should be held responsible.

Cc:

Inspector General of Police Commissioner of police

Imo State Director of State Security Services

Nigeria Union of Journalist

Civil Society Organisations

Human rights watch.

Chairman Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers

Archbishop AJV Obinna

President Christian Association of Nigeria

National Youth Council of Nigeria

Nigeria Bloggers Association.