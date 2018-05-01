Holding signs new Arsenal deal - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Holding signs new Arsenal deal – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Holding signs new Arsenal deal
Goal.com
The 22-year-old joined the Gunners from Bolton Wanderers in 2016 in a £2 million deal, and has since gone on to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield with the club. Holding has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season, even scoring in the …
Rob Holding puts pen to paper on new Arsenal contract
Arsenal Defender Rob Holding Officially Signs New 'Long Term' Contract With Gunners
Rob Holding signs `long-term´ deal at Arsenal
