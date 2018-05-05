Hollywood meets Nollywood: Vivica Fox, others star in ‘Alexandra’ — Nigeria Today

Hollywood meets Nollywood: Vivica Fox, others star in ‘Alexandra’

Christine Onwuachumba

Set in Nigeria and the United States, the thriller ‘Alexandra’ tells the story of a couple Alexandra (Freda Steffl) and Kevin (Robert Hays) who meet online. After they fall in love, Alexandra relocates to the US to marry the love of her life. What follows is a nightmarish tale of domestic violence, passion and murder.

“Alexandra has been a labour of love for me,” says producer and star Freda Steffl.

“We set out to produce a story we would be proud to show across this world and I am very grateful to the cast and crew of Alexandra for the amazing movie we have made.”

Hollywood star Vivica Fox is ecstatic about her role in the movie.

“I am excited to play Detective Walker in the Nollywood movie ‘Alexandra’, check it out, you do now want to miss it,” she said.

Directed by Robert O Peters, the movie explores the themes of sexual abuse, human trafficking and redemption and stars a stellar Hollywood/Nollywood cast including Vivica Fox, Robert Hays, Joseph Benjamin, Freda Steffl, Ada Ameh, Wes Holland, Morgan Peterson, Glen Turner and Amber Nicole Smiley.

In April 2018, it was the recipient of the SLAAM Awards Best Foreign Movie of the year in the USA.

After a successful premiere in Atlanta, the film hits Nigerian cinemas on the 4th of May 2018

