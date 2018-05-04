Hoodlums attack Kuje LG boss after APC stakeholders meeting — Nigeria Today

Hoodlums attack Kuje LG boss after APC stakeholders meeting

Some hoodlums on Thursday invaded the venue of an APC stakeholders meeting in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, and attacked the area council’s chairman, Mr Abdulahi Galadima. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Galadima was attacked shortly after the meeting which was held at the Kuje township hall. Party stalwarts […]

The post Hoodlums attack Kuje LG boss after APC stakeholders meeting appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

