 Hoodlums attack Kuje LG boss after APC stakeholders meeting — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Hoodlums attack Kuje LG boss after APC stakeholders meeting

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Some hoodlums on Thursday invaded the venue of an APC stakeholders meeting in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, and attacked the area council’s chairman, Mr Abdulahi Galadima. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Galadima was attacked shortly after the meeting which was held at the Kuje township hall. Party stalwarts […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Hoodlums attack Kuje LG boss after APC stakeholders meeting appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.