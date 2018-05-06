 Hoodlums set fire on Ningi LG secretariat in Bauchi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Hoodlums set fire on Ningi LG secretariat in Bauchi – Vanguard

Bauchi – Bauchi State Police Command's Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Datti, on Sunday said unknown hoodlums burnt part of Ningi Local Government Area secretariat in the state. . Houses on fire. Datti, who made the disclosure in in Bauchi
