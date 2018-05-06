Hoodlums set fire on Ningi LG secretariat in Bauchi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Hoodlums set fire on Ningi LG secretariat in Bauchi – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Hoodlums set fire on Ningi LG secretariat in Bauchi
Vanguard
Bauchi – Bauchi State Police Command's Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Datti, on Sunday said unknown hoodlums burnt part of Ningi Local Government Area secretariat in the state. . Houses on fire. Datti, who made the disclosure in in Bauchi …
APC Congress: Ningi secretariat razed by hoodlums
APC ward congress: Thugs reportedly burn Bauchi council secretariat
APC congress: Police arrest one over burnt party secretariat in Bauchi
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!