 Hootsuite’s new tools add posting and scheduling to Pinterest — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Hootsuite’s new tools add posting and scheduling to Pinterest

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Pinterest just joined Hootsuite’s growing list of partner integrations. The move allows Hoosuite users to post or schedule Pins, along with adding new boards, thanks to a partnership with the social media platform.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Hootsuite’s new tools add posting and scheduling to Pinterest appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.