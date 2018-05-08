Hootsuite’s new tools add posting and scheduling to Pinterest — Nigeria Today

Hootsuite’s new tools add posting and scheduling to Pinterest
Pinterest just joined Hootsuite’s growing list of partner integrations. The move allows Hoosuite users to post or schedule Pins, along with adding new boards, thanks to a partnership with the social media platform.
