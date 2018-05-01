 House ready to pass minimum wage bill – Dogara — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

House ready to pass minimum wage bill – Dogara

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday in Abuja, says the House is ready to pass the minimum wage bill as legislature awaits the executive to forward the bill for upward review. Dogara, in a statement to mark 2018 Worker’s Day celebration, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and […]

The post House ready to pass minimum wage bill – Dogara appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.