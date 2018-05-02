How A.I. and a prehistoric creature could help predict animal behavior — Nigeria Today

How A.I. and a prehistoric creature could help predict animal behavior

In a recent study, researchers used a machine learning algorithm — one that’s usually used to filter spam email — to catalog an animal’s behavior with hopes to predicting other animal behavior in the future.

The post How A.I. and a prehistoric creature could help predict animal behavior appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

