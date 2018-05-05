How Anointed Singlet From Pastor Adeboye Resurrects 12 Days Old Corpse in Bayelsa State (Video) — Nigeria Today

How Anointed Singlet From Pastor Adeboye Resurrects 12 Days Old Corpse in Bayelsa State (Video)

A Singlet anointed by RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye has resurrected a lady who has been dead for 12 days in Bayelsa State. This was reveals a man at the church’s holy ghost service last night at the Redemption camp, located along the Lagos/Ibadan express road. According to him, his sister had died while he was […]

The post How Anointed Singlet From Pastor Adeboye Resurrects 12 Days Old Corpse in Bayelsa State (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

