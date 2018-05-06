 How British English is creeping on American English - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How British English is creeping on American English – Daily Trust

Posted on May 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Learn how to make money online. Click here

How British English is creeping on American English
Daily Trust
It's by now traditional to talk about how American English is taking over the world and even supplanting British English in Britain itself. It's America's dominance in the culture industry and in science and technology that drives this trend. But a new

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.