How Buhari represented herdsmen at the White House – Afenifere reveals — Nigeria Today

How Buhari represented herdsmen at the White House – Afenifere reveals

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement on herdsmen killings during his visit to the White house. According to DailyPost report, Buhari had told Trump that herdsmen do not carry guns but only wielded sticks and occasionally machetes. He also blamed the death of Gaddafi for herdsmen crisis in Nigeria. He […]

The post How Buhari represented herdsmen at the White House – Afenifere reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

