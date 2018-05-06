 How can I see Christ in him if I won't even look at him? Discerning my obligation to the poor - Aleteia EN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How can I see Christ in him if I won’t even look at him? Discerning my obligation to the poor – Aleteia EN

Posted on May 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Aleteia EN

Learn how to make money online. Click here

How can I see Christ in him if I won't even look at him? Discerning my obligation to the poor
Aleteia EN
I used to dread the red light that stopped me at the busy intersection next to a wearily downcast homeless person, holding a crumpled cardboard sign. Trying to read the sign out of the corner of my eye, I would dare not make eye contact. I'd self
Nigeria Cannot Be Islamised Under Any Guise – Bishop AjoseIndependent Newspapers Limited
After the resurrection, now what?Alexandria Town Talk

all 11 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.