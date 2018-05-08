 How do we prevent, stop, round up illegal Firearms, Senate quizzes - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How do we prevent, stop, round up illegal Firearms, Senate quizzes – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

How do we prevent, stop, round up illegal Firearms, Senate quizzes
Vanguard
Invites IGP Idris, Chief of Army staff Buratai and Hammed Ali, Comptroller-General of customs. By Nwafor Sunday. Following incessant killings of innocent Nigerians by armed bandits, senate on Tuesday sought for solutions to end the proliferation of

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.